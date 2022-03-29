Scores on the Doors hand out an ‘Elite’ award for businesses that show real consistency in this field - achieving three five-star ratings for good food hygiene in a row.

At no point should the lack of an Elite award question in any way the compliance of a business who have already achieved the top rating - with many not having had chance to be inspected three times - especially given the impact of the pandemic.

To build up three sets of top marks can take more than four years.

These are the Blackpool businesses that have qualified for the Scores On The Doors Elite Award by receiving three consecutive 5 star ratings (All information is correct as of March 29, 2022).

Ambrosini's, 19 Squires Gate Lane, Blackpool FY4 1SN

Bella Italia, 75 Victoria Street, Blackpool FY1 4RJ

Bispham Kitchen, 14-22 Red Bank Road, Blackpool FY2 9HR

Boonnak Thai Restaurant, 60 Topping Street, Blackpool FY1 3AQ