Businesses that serve food are rated on how hygienically it is handled; how it is prepared, cooked, reheated, cooled and stored; the condition of the structure of the buildings; the cleanliness, lay-out, lighting, ventilation and other facilities, as well as how the business manages and records what it does to make sure food is safe.

A one star rating means "major improvement is necessary", a two star means "some improvement is necessary", while three star means "hygiene standards are generally satisfactory" and four star means "hygiene standards are good".

The rating are those displayed on the government’s food hygiene agency website – on May 11, 2021.

Early this month we also reported on the takeaways, sandwich shops and chippies inspected with 5 and 4 stars.

Here are the the 9 takeaways inspected this year with a rating of 1-3 stars:

333 - Ho Hos Chinese Takeaway 333 - Ho Hos Chinese Takeaway, 276 Waterloo Road, Blackpool FY4 3AF | 1 Star | Last inspection January 14, 2021

South Sea South Sea, 519 Lytham Road, Blackpool FY4 1TE | 1 star | Last inspected March 1, 2021

King Chef 88 King Chef 88, 72 Hawes Side Lane, Blackpool FY4 4AS | 1 star | Last inspected March 2, 2021

C&C Grill N' Chill C&C Grill N' Chill, Ground Floor, 116A Central Drive, Blackpool FY1 5DY | 2 star | Last inspection March 29, 2021