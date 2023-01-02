News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool food hygiene ratings: Sweet Pie Bakery, Dee's Bites and Indian Palace handed new ratings

Sweet Pie Bakery, Dee's Bites and Indian Palace, three of Blackpool's eateries, have been awarded new food hygiene ratings.

By Colin Ainscough
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 2nd Jan 2023, 2:16pm

Sweet Pie Bakery, a restaurant, cafe or canteen in Lytham Road in the resort was given a score of four-out-of-five after assessment on December 1.

Dee's Bites, in Church Street, was handed a score of four-out-of-five, with the Indian Palace in Lytham Road, given the same score during the inspections which took place on November 30.

A four star food hygiene ratings means that “hygiene standards are good”.

3 Blackpool businesses have received new food hygiene ratings
Businesses that serve food are rated on how hygienically it is handled, the condition of the structure of the buildings, as well as how the business manages and records what it does to make sure food is safe.

Of Blackpool's 308 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 205 (67%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings. Similarly, of Blackpool's 268 takeaways with ratings, 151 (56%) have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.