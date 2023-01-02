Sweet Pie Bakery, a restaurant, cafe or canteen in Lytham Road in the resort was given a score of four-out-of-five after assessment on December 1.

Dee's Bites, in Church Street, was handed a score of four-out-of-five, with the Indian Palace in Lytham Road, given the same score during the inspections which took place on November 30.

A four star food hygiene ratings means that “hygiene standards are good”.

Businesses that serve food are rated on how hygienically it is handled, the condition of the structure of the buildings, as well as how the business manages and records what it does to make sure food is safe.