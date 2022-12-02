Blackpool food hygiene ratings: restaurants and takeaways awarded new ratings by the Food Standards Agency in October
Four Blackpool businesses have been awarded new hygiene ratings.
Two Blackpool takeaways have been handed a three-out-of-five rating after food safety officers paid them a visit in October.
Ting Tong's Thai Street Food in Talbot Road was handed the new rating following an assessment on October 21, while Lai Sing in Marton Drive was given the same score after an assessment on October 31 – both businesses were found to be “generally satisfactory”.
Two restaurants in the resort have also received updated ratings.
Terpz Kitchen Ltd in Lytham Road, Blackpool was given a rating of three-out-of-five after food safety officers visited on October 27. During the visit, officers found standards to be “generally satisfactory”.
The Seagulls Nest in Dean Street was handed a four-out-of-five rating following an assessment on October 25. Inspectors found the “cleanliness and condition of facilities and building” to be “generally satisfactory”, with the “hygienic handling of food” and “management of food safety” to both be “good”.