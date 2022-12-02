News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Blackpool food hygiene ratings: restaurants and takeaways awarded new ratings by the Food Standards Agency in October

Four Blackpool businesses have been awarded new hygiene ratings.

By Colin Ainscough
49 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 2nd Dec 2022, 1:17pm

Two Blackpool takeaways have been handed a three-out-of-five rating after food safety officers paid them a visit in October.

Ting Tong's Thai Street Food in Talbot Road was handed the new rating following an assessment on October 21, while Lai Sing in Marton Drive was given the same score after an assessment on October 31 – both businesses were found to be “generally satisfactory”.

Hide Ad

Two restaurants in the resort have also received updated ratings.

A number of outlets have been handed new ratings following recent visits from food safety officers.

Most Popular

Terpz Kitchen Ltd in Lytham Road, Blackpool was given a rating of three-out-of-five after food safety officers visited on October 27. During the visit, officers found standards to be “generally satisfactory”.

The Seagulls Nest in Dean Street was handed a four-out-of-five rating following an assessment on October 25. Inspectors found the “cleanliness and condition of facilities and building” to be “generally satisfactory”, with the “hygienic handling of food” and “management of food safety” to both be “good”.

BlackpoolFood Standards AgencyInspectors