Two Blackpool takeaways have been handed a three-out-of-five rating after food safety officers paid them a visit in October.

Ting Tong's Thai Street Food in Talbot Road was handed the new rating following an assessment on October 21, while Lai Sing in Marton Drive was given the same score after an assessment on October 31 – both businesses were found to be “generally satisfactory”.

Two restaurants in the resort have also received updated ratings.

A number of outlets have been handed new ratings following recent visits from food safety officers.

Terpz Kitchen Ltd in Lytham Road, Blackpool was given a rating of three-out-of-five after food safety officers visited on October 27. During the visit, officers found standards to be “generally satisfactory”.