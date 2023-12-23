Have the post-Christmas blues? Don’t worry, there’s loads of exciting things to look forward to in Blackpool and the Fylde Coast in 2024.
The year ahead is packed with concerts, shows, festivals and more, with 2024 promising to be one of Blackpool’s best yet for entertainment.
These are 11 events we’re most excited about in Blackpool in 2024...
1. Showtown Museum, Blackpool
Opening March 2024. Showtown is Blackpool's brand new immersive museum of fun and entertainment. Situated on the Golden Mile and in the shadow of The Blackpool Tower, this wonderful attraction captures the spirit of Lancashire's favourite seaside resort. It gives you the opportunity to get up close to the entertainers who have helped place the resort on the map over the years - the comedians, dancers, acrobats, and larger-than-life characters who transformed Blackpool into the home of popular entertainment. Photo: Lancashire Post
2. Backlot Cinema, Blackpool
Opening in Spring 2024, Blackpool’s new cinema complex will feature one of the largest IMAX screens in the country - bigger than two and wider than six double decker buses! The Backlot Cinema will comprise 9 screens and a total of 850 luxury seats and will be the anchor tenant of the Phase 2 extension Houndshill Shopping Centre in the heart of Blackpool town centre. The Backlot Diner will open with a classic yet contemporary menu including great shakes and craft cocktails. Photo: Blackpool Gazette
3. Revival Music Festival Weekender
March 8-9, 2024. Norbeck Castle Hotel, Blackpool. Relive your favourite 90s and noughties tracks with two nights of brilliant tribute acts, in an indoor festival environment where rain will never ruin the atmosphere. Now in its seventh year, acts include Oasish, Tofu Fighters, Stereotonics, Iffy Clyro and Kings of Leighon. It’s worth checking out just for those incredible tribute band names, surely? Photo: Lancashire Post
4. Blackpool Brick Festival
April 6, 2024. Norbeck Castle Hotel, Blackpool. An event dedicated to the colourful LEGO brick, Blackpool Brick Festival is a great day out for families and enthusiasts alike. Expect huge displays, speed building competitions, and a dedicated building area, it’s a brilliant homage to this staple of kids’ playrooms. Photo: Lancashire Post
5. Blackpool Festival of Running
April 20-21, 2024. Blackpool Promenade. Stomp the streets of Blackpool as athletes, enthusiasts and runners come together for a series of races. There’s a 2k, 5k, 10k, half marathon and marathon involved, so it’s a great way to get involved, whatever your level of running experience. Photo: Lancashire Post
6. Blackpool Tower Spring Northern Soul Weekender
May 3-5, 2024. Blackpool Tower Ballroom, Blackpool. Northern Soul is (unsurprisingly!) very popular in these parts, with several events available across the year. Dance your heart out to 60s and 70s Northern Soul and Mowtown with great DJs at this event, and enjoy the world-famous Blackpool Tower Ballroom in the process. Photo: Lancashire Post