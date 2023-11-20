A furniture store has closed down without notice to its customers – leaving some anxiously chasing more than £1,000 in deposits.

Families awaiting deliveries of sofas, beds and wardrobes were alarmed when they found the shutters down on the shop in Cherry Tree Road last Thursday (November 16).

Their fears grew when calls to the store on the Blackpool & Fylde Industrial Estate went unanswered and its website went offline, along with its Facebook page.

Google says the business, situated next to Carpetright, is ‘permanently closed’ – with customers left making frantic attempts to find out whether their orders will be fulfilled.

The Discount Furniture Warehouse in Cherry Tree Road, Blackpool has closed down without notice to its customers

Trudi Forster said: “They quoted us 4 – 6 weeks delivery, which should have been last weekend. Hadn’t heard anything and just happened to drive by yesterday and saw the shutters were down.

"Popped back today and went into the carpet shop next door and the staff said they had been and emptied the shop last Monday and Tuesday.

"Website’s gone, phone calls are not being picked up and emails are bouncing back. It’s not looking good!”