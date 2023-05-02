Kulwinder Virdee, 51, has been suspended over claims of inappropriate sexual behaviour towards a trainee dental nurse at Bispham Dental Practice in Red Bank Road.

It was alleged that he had made inappropriate comments of a sexual nature, engaged in inappropriate touching, and made inappropriate repeated out of hours contact with a 19-year-old trainee dental nurse.

Mr Virdee’s alleged behaviour was reported to the General Dental Council (GDC) and a hearing was held on April 18 where it was decided to suspend him for 18 months.

Other staff members said they had all witnessed Mr Virdee make inappropriate comments of a sexual nature and claimed the married dentist had a “history of inappropriate behaviour in the workplace”.

The case against him included an audio recording made covertly by the trainee dental nurse in which Mr Virdee made sexually explicit comments towards her whilst they were alone in the staff room.

“I think I’ve got a sex addition that’s what it is I think….have you?,” the dad of two is heard saying to his teenage employee.

“Can’t a guy sit innocently admiring the view. Mmm. What’s underneath that? Oh Jesus. I do love your booty,” continues the 51-year-old.

"I do need to find my way inside your knickers,” he goes on. “Just imagine my hand working its way down those pants..” – the rest of the transcript is too lewd to print.

The trainee dental nurse claims his behaviour has left her “upset, emotionally overwhelmed and unsafe in the workplace.”

Mr Virdee denies making any inappropriate comments and denies touching staff inappropriately.

He claimed the conversation in the audio recording had been ‘taken out of context’, but admitted he sometimes made “sexual jokes or innuendo” in the presence of his employees.

What do his practice partners say?

Mr Virdee runs the mainly private Bispham Dental Practice with partners Robin Caro and Mark Collinson who were made aware of the complaints of February 6.

The pair commissioned an independent HR consultancy to undertake an investigation into the grievances raised by the 19-year-old dental nurse.

One of the partners who has worked with Mr Virdee at the practice for over two decades said: “Twenty-one years I have worked here and 21 years it has been going on for… I have said you cannot speak to young girls like that. He would respond 'I know, I’m vile'.’"

Inappropriate behaviour included ‘rubbing and gyrating’ against staff members

Other staff members have since come forward, telling investigators that Mr Virdee had acted inappropriately towards them in the past.

One trainee dental nurse said he had ‘slapped her thighs’ while another colleague witnessed him ‘rubbing and gyrating’ against a member of staff.

In another incident, he is alleged to have sent a number of inappropriate WhatsApp pictures to colleagues. This included a screenshot of an article titled ‘Women warned not to put ice lollies in their vagina to cool off in hot weather’.

The article was accompanied with a message from Mr Virdee, saying: “I was going to suggest lollies tomorrow but now I’m not sure”.

All seven staff members at Bispham Dental Practice agreed his messages in the WhatsApp group were ‘inappropriate’.

Other claims include kissing females colleagues at work events outside of working hours, discussing topics of a sexual nature such as dogging, cottaging and prostitution in front of colleagues during working hours at the practice.

Suspended for 18 months

Mr Virdee has not been working at the Practice since the complaints were raised on February 6.

The Dental Professional Hearings Service committee said the allegations amounted to “a pattern of inappropriate behaviour towards junior female colleagues” in which Mr Virdee was accused of “abusing a position of power”.

In the committee’s judgement, there would be a real risk of harm to the public should Mr Virdee be allowed to continue practising without any restriction on his registration whilst the concerns continue to be investigated.

The Committee concluded its hearing on April 18 after deciding an order for interim suspension was necessary “for the protection of the public”.

Mr Virdee was suspended for 18 months. The suspension will be reviewed in six months.