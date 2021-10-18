Blackpool community centre's busiest half term holiday

And its series of events for families over the coming October half term have been booked up, according to organisers.

Cath Powell from Groundwork, which co-ordinates work at the centre, said “It has been amazingly busy. Half-term activities were booked up in half an hour.

“We hosted Sajid Javid, Secretary of State for Health, recently. He did his speech from here. We appeared on Look North West too and our green doctors, who help people reduce energy bills and costs, are due to be on the One Show soon.”

People rallying together a the @The Grange community Centre to do a litter pick. The centre is the hub for community activities and has been really busy since reopening after lockdown

Cath said the centre handed out thousands of food parcels and meals on wheels during the lockdowns but the team were delighted to later reopen fully with weekly activities and the cafe, which has just earned its five star hygiene rating and won a council healthier choice award for using the produce from the community garden there.

The centre is the hub for a range of community events such as parent and toddler groups, a walk and talk group and a craft club as well as Beavers , Cubs and Scouts.

Cath added: “We are arranging a bonfire, for bonfire night, on the field and we have a full on Christmas programme to come.

“All the weekly events are fully attended. It has been crazy busy but that is a good thing.”

The bonfire will be lit at 4.30pm on Friday, November 5.