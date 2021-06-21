Blackpool care at home company moves HQ and is to take on staff as demand becomes 'unprecedented'

Home Instead Blackpool and Wyre said that demand for its services has been “unprecedented” and along with the move have announced plans to expand its care-giving team.

The firm was established in 2013 by Tara McPhee and has continued to experience high demand for its companionship-led at-home care services, especially throughout the pandemic.

The new office, located on the corner of York and Brighton Avenue, in the centre of Cleveleys, offers the home care company the opportunity to expand its team due to its central location and larger training room.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Home Instead Blackpool and Wyre has moved to a new HQ in Cleveleys, on the corner of York and Brighton Avenue. Pictured are Kerry Vowels, Karen Peacock, Andy Keegan, Billie Colclough and Tara Mcphee.

Tara said: “We are delighted with our new home, as we had outgrown our previous, smaller office due to a high demand for our care services.

“The new office is wheelchair accessible, and we have a lovely modern space to greet new and existing clients and caregivers, as well as host family dementia advice drop-in sessions.”

The company previously had offices at Olympic Court, on the Whitehills business park and at Redbank Road , Bispham.

Tara added: “Our team is dedicated to providing high-quality care to local seniors, and has really become part of the community, so we are excited to now be able to offer our large training room as a meeting space for local, like minded charities to also use.

“We want to spread the word about the amazing work we do, and not only support more people, but also encourage people to consider joining our team and make a difference. We are on the look out for 50 new caregivers.”

Founder Tara McPhee is the daughter of former Blackpool FC defender John McPhee who played throughout the 1960s, leaving in 1970 when the team was promoted to Division One.

She was the manager at the Sheraton Hotel on Queen’s Promenade, which her parents owned, but was inspired to set up the company when they found it difficult to find the right care at home for her dad in later life.

Visit www.homeinstead.co.uk/blackpool-wyre/ for details about the new roles.