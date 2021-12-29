Blackpool beauty specialist sold to Dutch company

Darwin Court-based Healthpoint was the subject of a £6.5m buy-out by investment company Maven Capital Partners in February 2017.

Now Maven has exited claiming 3.1 times return on its investment by selling the firm to Dayes BV of the Netherlands.

Founded in 1996, Healthpoint supplies healthcare and beauty products into the retail sector and has grown to become one of the largest UK suppliers of tertiary branded healthcare products.

For the year ending March 31, 2021, the firm saw turnover of £18.5m and pre-tax profit of £1.9m the former up by £0.4m and the latter by £0.2m.

The business has carved a niche within the rapidly expanding ‘value’ segment of the personal care and beauty market, developing affordable and quality alternatives to the market leading brands.

Healthpoint has also built up its own portfolio of branded products, such as ‘Derma V10’ and ‘Clear & Simple’ and are sold across a range of well known high street retailers including Home Bargains, Savers, Superdrug and Bodycare.

Maven completed the management buy-out of Healthpoint in 2017, funded through Maven’s co-investment network for professional clients ‘Maven Investor Partners’.

The investment enabled the business to fund further product development, launch several new product lines, and drive organic growth.

Amanda Parkinson, managing director at Healthpoint said: “It has been a pleasure to work with Ryan at Maven and private investor Robin Womersley.

“It has been reassuring to have supportive investors over the last five years assisting the business in it’s continuous growth, and we look forward to working with Dayes in the future”.

Ryan Bevington, Partner at Maven, said; “Since Maven’s investment, Healthpoint has established its reputation as a leading provider of tertiary branded products into UK retailers.

“It has been great to work with Amanda and her team over the last 5 years, who have delivered on their objective of expanding Healthpoint’s customer base and product range. We look forward to seeing them continue that growth under new ownership.”