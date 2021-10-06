Blackpool attraction wins Green Key award for being environmentally friendly

The attraction, which has more than 340,000 visitors each year, has won the Keep Britain Tidy Green Key award, which promotes high environmental standards and sustainability.

Judges praised the Sandcastle for LED lighting, motion sensors, low-flow taps, showers and toilets and switching to biodegradable cutlery.

It is set to install new air-cooling system, which is at least 35 per cent more efficient than the current one, and its catering outlets have sourced more Fair Trade products in 2021 and its cutlery sleeves are now made from 100 per cent recycled paper.

John Child, fourth left, and Sandcastle team members with the Green Key award from Keep Britain Tidy

Sandcastle’s managing director John Child said “Our teams, in all departments, have been working hard to reduce our carbon footprint.

“We have spent the past 15 years looking at every opportunity to lower our use of energy. During the past five years, and in collaboration with Blackpool Council, we have focussed on increasing the use of environmentally friendly and sustainable methods, and raising sustainability awareness throughout our business.

“Despite the challenges of the past 18 months we have worked hard to continue with these projects. We are delighted to have received this accreditation from Green Key.”

Keep Britain Tidy’s Accreditation Manager Paul Todd said: “We are delighted to be awarding the Green Key to Blackpool’s Sandcastle Waterpark.