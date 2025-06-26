Blackpool and the Fylde Coast's most booked and popular restaurants on OpenTable

We've rounded up the most sought after tables in the county, based on real diner feedback.

Looking to explore Lancashire’s most in demand restaurants?

Whether you're planning a special meal or just want to try somewhere new, this list has you covered.

Each month, OpenTable reviews nearly half a million global diner ratings to spotlight the most popular places to eat in every region including right here in Lancashire.

Here are the most booked and beloved restaurants across Blackpool and the Fylde Coast.

1 . The Big Blue Hotel Clifton Drive, Blackpool, FY4 1PL | 4.6 out of 5 (1,736 Google reviews) | "The breakfast buffet and restaurant food were top class." | Google Photo Sales

2 . The Cartford Inn Cartford Lane, Preston, PR3 0YP | 4.5 out of 5 (1,237 Google reviews) | "Lovely atmosphere and fab food. The desserts are the best I've ever eaten." | Google Photo Sales

3 . Wild West Diner, The Sands, Promenade, Blackpool, FY1 4TQ The Sands, Promenade, Blackpool FY1 4TQ | 3.9 stars out of 5 according to 1,202 Google Reviews | "Lovely place to eat staff friendly food really good large portion great meals". | Google Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . The Yates bar is located on 13-15 Market Street, Blackpool FY1 1ET England 13-15 Market St, Blackpool FY1 1ET | 3.9 stars out of 5 according to 2,694 Google reviews. "The beers we had were absolutely perfect perfection. Guinness is always spot on here we decided to treat ourselves to Baileys hot chocolate and it is immense". | Google Maps Streetview Photo: Google Maps Streetview Photo Sales

5 . White Tower | Ocean Boulevard, Promenade, Blackpool FY4 1EZ White Tower | Ocean Boulevard, Promenade, Blackpool FY4 1EZ | 4.4 stars out of 5 according to 139 Google reviews. "Great service, great view ,classy food ,loved it ,staff stunning." | Google Photo Sales

6 . Located at 8-14 Queen Street, Blackpool FY1 1PD England. 8-14 Queen St, Blackpool FY1 1PD | 4.3 stars out of 5 according to 1,123 Google reviews | "Nice clean place food a bit fancy great choice of cocktails friendly staff." | Google Maps Street View Photo Sales