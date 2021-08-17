Ballroom Blitz of Glitz for Lancashire business awards winners thanks to BIBAs

And the leading business awards ceremony in the Tower Ballroom will offer Blackpool the chance to welcome people back to the resort.

Maria Coupe , of Shout Network, said a sell-out crowd for the Be Inspired Business Awards, The BIBAs, would be a fantastic sight to see in the Tower Ballroom at the Blackpool Tower.

The awards is scheduled to host its annual prize-giving ceremony on Friday, September 17.

The famous Blackpool Tower Ballroom will play host to the BIBAs awards ceremony next month

Shout Network is the official Social Media Partner of the awards which has 20 prize categories hand out to businesses across Lancashire.

Maria said: “The sight of the Tower Ballroom with a sell-out BIBAs audience will be a fantastic lift for the Lancashire business community.

“I know that the hundreds of people who are attending the evening will make sure they do everything to support Blackpool’s economy with hotel bookings, taxi fares and even a pre-ceremony drink in the resort.

“This is a great opportunity to remind people who may not have been for a while exactly what a great place our county can be.”

The awards’ organisers have said the safety of all guests at the evening will be their number one priority with measures in place to limit the spread of the virus.

All guests attending the ceremony will be asked to present a negative COVID-19 test result upon arrival at the Tower.

It will hand out 20 awards to recognise the achievements of Lancashire businesses and the people behind them during the past 12 months.