‘Trolley thieves’ are to blame, says Asda, after disgruntled customers were left lugging their shopping around in baskets.

Some shoppers said they were unable to do their ‘big shop’ at the Fleetwood store due to a shortage of trolleys last week, while others had to cram their shopping into baskets instead.

And even the baskets were in short supply during busy periods, with some families having to give up on their shopping altogether and visit other supermarkets.

"Whenever I go in there I have to play hunt the basket at the checkouts first,” said Laura Barber, expressing her frustration after her latest visit.

Asda says thieves are to blame for the shortage of trolleys available at its Fleetwood store

As well as a shortage of both small and large trolleys, parents with small children were also left to struggle due to a lack of child seat trolleys.

"I find it appalling that people with young families cannot shop there as there are no trollies with baby seats”, added Susan Greaves.

Asda said it is aware of the lack of trolleys at its Fleetwood store and has ordered more. It blamed the short supply on ‘thieves and anti-social behaviour’.

An Asda spokesperson said: “Whilst we're not aware of any issues with baskets, we do see trolleys go missing from time to time due to incidents of theft and anti-social behaviour.

"We use a third party to collect trolleys when they are reported through the Collex app and also have the wheel lock and the pound coin system in place on our trolleys at Fleetwood.

"However, we are aware that there are fewer trolleys available than normal at our Fleetwood store and have ordered more.