News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Union says Tory accusations inspired train strike targeting conference
John Lewis boss Dame Sharon White to step down
Covid-19 vaccine scientists win Nobel prize for medicine
Two men - aged 53 and 65 - dead after horrific attack
Second 'wonky' pub near Crooked House torched in suspected arson
Murder investigation launched after 3 men stabbed

Asda Fleetwood orders more trolleys after complaints from shoppers

‘Trolley thieves’ are to blame, says Asda, after disgruntled customers were left lugging their shopping around in baskets.
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 15:28 BST
Updated 2nd Oct 2023, 15:39 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Some shoppers said they were unable to do their ‘big shop’ at the Fleetwood store due to a shortage of trolleys last week, while others had to cram their shopping into baskets instead.

And even the baskets were in short supply during busy periods, with some families having to give up on their shopping altogether and visit other supermarkets.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Whenever I go in there I have to play hunt the basket at the checkouts first,” said Laura Barber, expressing her frustration after her latest visit.

Most Popular
Asda says thieves are to blame for the shortage of trolleys available at its Fleetwood storeAsda says thieves are to blame for the shortage of trolleys available at its Fleetwood store
Asda says thieves are to blame for the shortage of trolleys available at its Fleetwood store

As well as a shortage of both small and large trolleys, parents with small children were also left to struggle due to a lack of child seat trolleys.

"I find it appalling that people with young families cannot shop there as there are no trollies with baby seats”, added Susan Greaves.

Asda said it is aware of the lack of trolleys at its Fleetwood store and has ordered more. It blamed the short supply on ‘thieves and anti-social behaviour’.

Hide Ad

An Asda spokesperson said: “Whilst we're not aware of any issues with baskets, we do see trolleys go missing from time to time due to incidents of theft and anti-social behaviour.

Hide Ad

"We use a third party to collect trolleys when they are reported through the Collex app and also have the wheel lock and the pound coin system in place on our trolleys at Fleetwood.

"However, we are aware that there are fewer trolleys available than normal at our Fleetwood store and have ordered more.

"We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and would ask that customers please return their trolleys once they have finished using them.”

Related topics:ASDALaura BarberFleetwood