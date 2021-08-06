Ascent Trampoline Park Blackpool to bring secondary school starters together from this weekend with special event

Many Blackpool, Wyre and Fylde secondary schools were unable to put on their annual open days for new year seven school starters amid Covid restrictions and social distancing guidance.

But Ascent Trampoline Park in Cornford Road, Marton, hopes to rectify that with a series of special events to bring youngsters starting school together.

It has planned a series of "open day" events for a variety of Fylde coast schools, which will include team-bonding games, food and the chance to bounce into year seven having already met new friends.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ascent Trampoline Park is putting on special "open day" events for various Fylde coast secondary school starters after many schools cancelled open days during lockdown.

A spokesman for Ascent said: "We understand how huge the transition from primary school to high school can be and understand it can be very daunting.

"That's why each year we hold School Opening Day events that help soon-to-be Year Sevens from the same school meet up, make friends, take part in team bonding games and help ease that transition."

The dates and times for each school are:

Sunday August 8

12pm - Lytham St Annes High School

4pm - AKS Independent School

Monday August 9

12pm - Hodgson Academy

4pm - Highfield Leadership Academy

Tuesday August 10

12pm - Montgomery Academy

4pm - Aspire Academy

Wednesday August 11

12pm - Armfield Academy

4pm - St George's School

Thursday August 12

4pm - South Shore Academy

Friday August 13

4pm - Fleetwood High School

Saturday August 14

12pm - Millfield School

4pm - Carr Hill High School

Sunday August 15

12pm - Kirkham Grammar School

4pm - St Aidan's High School

Monday August 16

12pm - Garstang Community Academy

4pm - Rossall School

Tuesday August 17

12pm - St Bedes High School

4pm - St Mary's Catholic Academy

Wednesday August 18

12pm - Cardinal Allen High School

4pm - Baines School

Thursday August 19

12pm - St Annes Grammar School

4pm - Unity Academy

Each event lasts for 90 minutes and includes food, team-bonding exercises and entry to the trampolines for £13.95 per child.