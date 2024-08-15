Android has quietly added some really eye-catching features through the first half of 2024. It ranges from the ability to edit messages, all the way to turning your phone into a car key.
1. Wild new Android features
2. Digital car key
Android users can now set up a digital car key on their phone. On eligible vehicles it can easily lock, unlock and even start your car. | Android Photo: Android
3. Message editing
Never again will you have to worry about being left with egg on your face after making a minor mistake in a message - as Android users can now edit messages after sending them. Photo: Android | Android Photo: Android
4. On screen translation
For Android users who are trying to translate something with the new on screen translation feature you can instantly translate an image, video or text, just long press the home button or navigation bar, then tap the translate button. Photo: Android | Android Photo: Android
5. Phishing scam protection
Phishing scams are a real and dangerous threat to all of us in 2024. Android is stepping up protecting for users - and will send you this warning if a link seems suspicious. Photo: Android | Android Photo: Android
6. Smart Home controls
Control your smart home devices straight from your home screen with this snazzy new feature for Android users. Photo: Android | Android Photo: Android
