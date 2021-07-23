Afternoon tea of thanks for Blackpool schoolchildren pen-pals at Poulton retirement complex

Youngsters from Bispham Endowed School wrote to elderly residents at McCarthy Stone’s Crocus Court site at Station Road, Poulton.

They kept it up throughout the lockdown and some have continued pen pal letters ever since.

The firm, which develops and manages retirement communities, gave the children an afternoon tea reception this month where the youngsters got to meet their older pen-pals.

Ava Jones, 11, and Mia Jones, 9, pay a visit to residents at Crocus Court in Poulton after becoming pen pals with them during lockdown.

Lynn Jones from Crocus Court said: “Homeowners expressed how nice the afternoon with the two young ladies and Mayor was.

“The girls have been writing to the homeowners since the first lockdown last year and have had a regular response from those invited to the afternoon tea.

“They have also received the odd reply together with Christmas presents and Easter eggs from other homeowners too.”

