"Absolute joke": Your views on the scrapping of Taco Bell and the Norcross retail development

The huge Norcross retail and leisure redevelopment has been scrapped and replaced with new housing proposals.

The former DWP site in Norcross Lane was set to become a 72,000sq ft retail and leisure development - a deal struck by agent Kier Property - hosting some of the country's most well-renowned brands.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

No more Taco Bell: The huge Norcross retail and leisure redevelopment has been scrapped

But a spokesman for Wyre Council said that the retail permission for the site had expired, and as nothing had been implemented since it was given the go-ahead, an application for 93 houses has since replaced it.

After we reported the news on Thursday, here's a selection of your comments:

More flippin’ cars clogging up the roads

Kath Roe

This happens all over the country and has done for decades.

Adam Patchett

Why not invest in Fleetwood? Everything seems to be other places and we always get put on the back burner . We used to be a bustling town please bring it back to its former glory!!!

Brian N Florence Allinson

Absolute joke. Would have been much more useful and not to mention the job opportunities that would have come with it.

Lianne Alexi Thomson

Will WBC now invest in Cleveleys??, you need too urgently would be nice to have a response and action plan to support Cleveleys

Annette Dunkerley

We have more than enough housing in the fylde coast that just needs developing and proper maintenance to be able to be put either on the market, up for rent or marked for council properties. Derelict flats in almost every town, properties for private sale that the council could easily take on. Fylde and wyre desperately needs industry funding, when we had the fishing industry there were job opportunities for anyone who wants it. Now the only opportunities other than supermarkets are to work for small local businesses which will never supply enough jobs. We desperately need retail and corporate development in the area, especially in Fleetwood as it sits right on a peninsular, and most people have to travel over an hour out of town every day for work. This would have literally employed hundreds of people in this area and been amazing for the local economy.

Debbie Jane

M&S hopefully will now stay on Victoria road.They have had many customers saying Norcross was not suitable

Valerie Wall

Now there’s a shock… housing housing housing. And not affordable

Dan Walker