A new Co-op food store is set to open in Lancashire creating 20 jobs

The new store will open its doors near Leyland this spring and the retailer is on the lookout for new colleagues to join the team ahead of the launch – the company's first in Lancashire.

The firm said the "modern, sustainable and environmentally friendly community food store" is now in development off Wigan Road in Clayton-le-Woods.

It is set to include everything people expect from a Central England Co-op store as well as self-service checkouts, hot food, an in-store bakery, Costa Coffee and Tango Ice Blast machines, customer toilets and a car park.

It will be the first Central England Co-op store in Lancashire, with further expansion into the county planned for later this year. The group is independent from the Co-operative Group, but part of the wider co-operative movement, trading in 16 counties with 400 stores and 7,800 staff.

Recruitment has already started for colleagues to join the store team, with more roles set to go live in the coming weeks.

Matt Garton, area manager, said he was excited that Central England Co-op will soon be part of the community in Clayton-le-Woods and that the society will be making its first steps into Lancashire with this launch.

He also encouraged people of all ages and backgrounds to apply to join the team and help live and breathe Central England Co-op’s purpose of creating a sustainable society for all.

He said: “We are excited about our new store in Clayton-le-Woods and for it to be our first food store in Lancashire. We cannot wait to be part of the local community and provide vital food and essentials.

“Our Wigan Road store will be a vibrant and modern store with some fantastic features and will see us invest in the local economy and create jobs for local people.

“We are now on the lookout for people to take up roles, with store manager and team leader roles available to apply for now and more roles set to be added soon. I would urge anyone interested to head to our careers website to find out more about becoming part of Central England Co-operative.”