A much loved stalwart of a Blackpool chip shop is set to retire

Linda Waldron, 66, one of the stalwarts at Yorkshire Fisheries on Topping Street, is to hang up her waitress' pinny, at the end of the month to take a well earned rest.

Linda, who originally hails from Ayrshire on the West Coast of Scotland, said she has loved working a the award-winning restaurant and will miss the staff and customers. She came to Blackpool to where her parents had a business.

"I have really enjoyed working here. I have a bad leg, I am waiting to have an operation for a new hip, and I thought that would mean I had to finish work, but they kept me on and have been wonderful, which has been good for me.

Linda Waldron who is retiring from Yorkshire Fisheries after 15 years

"My boss Pavlos had been brilliant and I will certainly keep in touch with the staff after I retire.

"The customers have been lovely, you do get the odd one, but most of them have been wonderful. Some have given me gifts already for my retirement which was lovely.

"I am just waiting to get my hip done and then I will just enjoy my retirement. It will be nice to relax. I love reading so I will be doing that. I love Virginia Andrews books and Catherine Cookson and also doing wordsearches."

She said the trick to being a good waitress was to put a smile on your face. She said: "Just be happy. Smile with the customers whether you are down or not, leave it at the door and be happy."

The staff from Yorkshire Fisheries will be saying goodbye to Linda Waldron at the end of the month.

The chippy has a five star rating on Tripadvisor and dates back to 1907 to the days of William Taylor's ownership. It was named Yorkshire Fisheries after the Second World War. It was bought in 1989 by George and Val Vasiliou who ran it until their niece Maria Menelaou and husband Pavlos took over the reins.

Maria said: "We have had the shop for 15 years and Linda has been here since we took over. She is known by all the customers as the little Scottish Lady.

"When people come in year in year out people always ask about her. It's because of her accent and her lovely manner with the customers, they do all love her so it will be the end of an era for them I think.