621 new ticket machines installed at Northern rail stations

Touchscreen ticket machines are commonplace now

The £17million scheme has seen Northern install its modern touch-screen machines at more than 400 stations across the north of England.

Northern announced it would install 600 new machines in a bid to make purchasing fares faster and easier for its customers in 2016.

In fact the rail operator has now installed a total of 621 ticket vending machines.

Northern’s TVMs offer a wide range of fares – including discounts and concessions – and will even suggest cheaper alternatives to help customers save money.

The machines complement other methods of buying tickets such as via ticket offices, Northern website, and the dedicated mobile app.

Mark Powles, Commercial and Customer Director at Northern, said: “Our new machines provide more options for customers and have greatly improved facilities for our customers, particularly at unstaffed stations.

“The full touchscreen design is modern and intuitive and has a number of features which means it is accessible for disabled customers too.”

“We encourage everyone travelling by train to buy their ticket before they board. This not only saves and time and money but is a legal requirement where facilities to do so such as open ticket offices and ticket vending machines exist.”