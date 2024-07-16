The British are responsible for the invention of most of the pies that we know and love today.

Sweet or savoury - there’s a pie for every occasion.

We asked our readers which shops sold the best pies and pasties in Lancashire.

In no particular order, here is what they said:

1 . Bowen Pies Harpers Lane, Chorley, PR6 0FD | 4.6 out of 5 (262 Google reviews) | "My favourite is the pork pie. Good quality meat and crispy pastry." | Google Photo Sales

2 . Hamlet's Butchers Church Street, Garstang, Preston, PR3 1YA | 5 out of 5 (56 Google reviews) | "The quality of their meats, pies and customer service is second to none." | Google Photo Sales

3 . Abingdon Barbecue Abingdon Street, Blackpool, FY1 1DA | 4.6 out of 5 (214 Google reviews) | "The food from here is absolutely lush!" | Google Photo Sales

4 . Paul’s Pies Fishergate Hill, Preston, PR1 8JD | 5 out of 5 (60 Google reviews) | "Best pie shop I've ever been to. 10/10. Well worth a visit." | Google Photo Sales

5 . JL Bean Victoria Road West, Cleveleys, FY5 1AG | 4.4 out of 5 (49 Google reviews) | "The pies, sausage rolls, iced buns and Eccles cakes are awesome." | Google Photo Sales

6 . Gornall's Bakery New Hall Lane, Preston, PR1 4DU | 4.5 out of 5 (208 Google reviews) | "Excellent meat and potato pies served by friendly staff." | Google Photo Sales