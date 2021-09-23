If you're looking to make the most of the warmer weather this weekend, here are 25 beer gardens you can visit in and around the Fylde coast:
1. Beach House Bistro & Bar
Beach House Bistro & Bar / Festival House / The Promenade / Blackpool / FY1 1AP / 01253 749899
2. Farmers Arms
Farmers Arms / 570 Lytham Rd / Blackpool / FY4 1RF / 01253 407215
3. Bay Horse
Bay Horse / 1 Station Rd / Thornton-Cleveleys / FY5 5HY / 01253 852324
4. Grapes Hotel
Grapes Hotel / Station Rd / Wrea Green / Preston / PR4 2PH / 01772 682927