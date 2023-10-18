News you can trust since 1873
21 amazing Christmas gifts ideas you can buy for the person who has everything in 2023

Shopping for the person who has everything is tough. Here are 21 gifts you can buy that would delight even the hardest-to-please recipient.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 18th Oct 2023, 14:56 BST
Updated 18th Oct 2023, 15:56 BST

Whether they claim they don’t want anything or buy whatever they need throughout the year, we all have that one person who is difficult to buy for when it comes to Christmas.

We asked residents in Lancashire what gifts they would give to someone who has everything they need.

Here are 21 of their answers:

1. 21 Christmas gifts for people who have everything

. Photo: ROMAN ODINTSOV

2. Afternoon tea

. Photo: Genie K

3. Gift cards

. Photo: Rob Laughter

4. Food hamper

. Photo: poppet with a camera/ https://www.flickr.com/photos/infobunny/6561030473

5. A meal at their favourite restaurant

. Photo: Elina Sazonova

6. A spa day

. Photo: Andrea Piacquadio

