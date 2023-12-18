17 Secret Santa gift ideas for £10 and under that our readers would buy their colleagues this Christmas
Whether you love it or hate it, Secret Santa is a Christmas tradition and there is no escaping it.
Sometimes it can be tricky to know what to get someone, especially when there's a tight budget in place.
We asked our readers what they would buy their work colleagues if they had a budget of £10 or less.
From scented candles to house plants, here are 17 ideas to help make your Christmas shopping a little bit easier:
