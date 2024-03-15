Breakfast. The most important meal of the day.

We asked our readers to share the best places for a cooked breakfast in Lancashire.

From stylish cafes to classic greasy spoons, these eateries will provide a much-needed wake-up call for those hankering for a perfect morning meal.

In no particular order, these are the places they recommended:

1 . Compass Café Bar Birley Street, Blackpool, FY1 1DU | 4.8 out of 5 (576 Google reviews) | "Good service pleasant staff excellent quality food disabled access very clean." Photo Sales

2 . The Ferry Cafe The Esplanade, Fleetwood, FY7 6HF | 4.3 out of 5 (2,319 Google review) | "Good café selling traditional fish and chips as well as a variety of extras, including full English breakfasts." Photo Sales

3 . South Shore Pitstop Cafe Waterloo Road, Blackpool, FY4 1AD | 4.9 out of 5 (115 Google reviews) | "Absolutely beautiful food, lovely service, reasonably priced. Well worth a visit." Photo Sales

4 . Deansgate Kitchen Deansgate, Blackpool, FY1 1BN | 4.7 out of 5 (282 Google reviews) | "It's a nice place to go. Good food, good service, polite staff." Photo Sales

5 . Lindale Cafe Dale Street, Blackpool, FY1 5BY | 4.5 out of 5 (728 Google reviews) | "Great breakfast with cup of tea and buttered bread or toast, excellent prices." Photo Sales

6 . Hash Browns Layton Road, Blackpool, FY3 8ES | 4.9 out of 5 (123 Google reviews) | "Always plenty of choice on the menu. Couldn't rate them enough." Photo Sales