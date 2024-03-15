Breakfast. The most important meal of the day.
We asked our readers to share the best places for a cooked breakfast in Lancashire.
From stylish cafes to classic greasy spoons, these eateries will provide a much-needed wake-up call for those hankering for a perfect morning meal.
In no particular order, these are the places they recommended:
1. Compass Café Bar
Birley Street, Blackpool, FY1 1DU | 4.8 out of 5 (576 Google reviews) | "Good service pleasant staff excellent quality food disabled access very clean."
2. The Ferry Cafe
The Esplanade, Fleetwood, FY7 6HF | 4.3 out of 5 (2,319 Google review) | "Good café selling traditional fish and chips as well as a variety of extras, including full English breakfasts."
3. South Shore Pitstop Cafe
Waterloo Road, Blackpool, FY4 1AD | 4.9 out of 5 (115 Google reviews) | "Absolutely beautiful food, lovely service, reasonably priced. Well worth a visit."
4. Deansgate Kitchen
Deansgate, Blackpool, FY1 1BN | 4.7 out of 5 (282 Google reviews) | "It's a nice place to go. Good food, good service, polite staff."
5. Lindale Cafe
Dale Street, Blackpool, FY1 5BY | 4.5 out of 5 (728 Google reviews) | "Great breakfast with cup of tea and buttered bread or toast, excellent prices."
6. Hash Browns
Layton Road, Blackpool, FY3 8ES | 4.9 out of 5 (123 Google reviews) | "Always plenty of choice on the menu. Couldn't rate them enough."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.