15 of the best breakfast spots in and around Blackpool, according to Google reviews

From stylish cafes to classic greasy spoons, these eateries will provide a much-needed wake-up call for those hankering for the perfect breakfast.
We've sifted through hundreds of reviews and compiled the top-rated hotspots across the resort.
So, without further ado, these are the breakfast venues you have to try in 2024:
1. Seagull's Nest Café
Dean Street, South Shore, Blackpool, FY4 1AU | 4.4 out of 5 (141 Google reviews) | "Nipped in for a quick breakfast. Scrambled eggs were amazing. Best mug of tea in Blackpool. Owner and staff lovely."
2. Quilligan's Café Bar
Church Street, Blackpool, FY1 1HU | 4.5 out of 5 (673 Google reviews) | "Would highly recommend. Great food, nice staff, great prices and a quick service."
3. Munchy's
Coronation Street, Blackpool, FY1 4PD | 4.3 out of 5 (72 Google reviews) | "Nice good quality breakfast, good price and quick service."
4. CJ's Café Bistro
Bonny Street, Blackpool, FY1 5AA | 4.2 out of 5 (112 Google reviews) | "Great for a quick and very tasty full English breakfast. Good price and speedy service. Clean and welcoming."
5. Bispham Kitchen
Red Bank Road, Blackpool, FY2 9HR | 4.3 out of 5 (2,686 Google reviews) | "Very nice place. Sausages you get with the breakfast are the best I've had anywhere. Very clean and staff are very nice. Fully recommend you go when visiting Blackpool"
6. The Coffee Pot
Birley Street, Blackpool, FY1 1DU | 4.5 out of 5 (336 Google reviews) | "Full English breakfast is one of best I've had."