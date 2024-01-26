News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

13 of the most romantic restaurants in and around Blackpool for Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day is just around the corner (Friday, February 14), so now is the perfect time to get a table booked at your favourite restaurant.

By Sean Gleaves
Published 26th Jan 2024, 16:44 GMT
Updated 26th Jan 2024, 16:44 GMT

If you're still yet to decide where to take your other half, then we're here to help.

Here are 13 of some of the most romantic restaurants in and around Blackpool:

Is there a restaurant that you think should be on the list? Email [email protected]

4.6 out of 5 (121 Google reviews) | "Great service, great view, classy food. Loved it."

1. White Tower Restaurant, Ocean Boulevard, Promenade, Blackpool, FY4 1EZ

4.6 out of 5 (121 Google reviews) | "Great service, great view, classy food. Loved it."

Photo Sales
4.4 out of 5 (179 Google reviews) | "Great food, great staff and thoroughly enjoyed our night here."

2. Espanol, Queen's Square, Poulton-le-Fylde, FY6 7BN

4.4 out of 5 (179 Google reviews) | "Great food, great staff and thoroughly enjoyed our night here."

Photo Sales
4.7 out of 5 (436 Google reviews) | "Excellent food. We had the ribs, a selection of sushi and a burger."

3. Hauze, Talbot Road, Blackpool, FY1 1LF

4.7 out of 5 (436 Google reviews) | "Excellent food. We had the ribs, a selection of sushi and a burger."

Photo Sales
4.8 out of 5 (1,185 Google reviews) | "A good selection of dishes to eat and a vast array of drinks and cocktails."

4. The Bank Bar & Grill, Corporation Street, Blackpool, FY1 1EJ

4.8 out of 5 (1,185 Google reviews) | "A good selection of dishes to eat and a vast array of drinks and cocktails."

Photo Sales
5 out of 5 (11 Google reviews) | "Great meal, food was excellent."

5. The Upper Deck Bar & Grill, Grosvenor Casino Blackpool Promenade, Blackpool, FY4 1BB

5 out of 5 (11 Google reviews) | "Great meal, food was excellent."

Photo Sales
4.7 out of 5 (305 Google reviews) | "Very unique little restaurant with tasty Greek dishes and friendly staff."

6. Greek Flame Taverna, St Andrew's Road South, Lytham Saint Annes, FY8 1SX

4.7 out of 5 (305 Google reviews) | "Very unique little restaurant with tasty Greek dishes and friendly staff."

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Valentine's DayRestaurantLancashireRestaurantsBlackpool