13 of the most romantic restaurants in and around Blackpool for Valentine's Day

If you're still yet to decide where to take your other half, then we're here to help.
Here are 13 of some of the most romantic restaurants in and around Blackpool:
1. White Tower Restaurant, Ocean Boulevard, Promenade, Blackpool, FY4 1EZ
4.6 out of 5 (121 Google reviews) | "Great service, great view, classy food. Loved it."
2. Espanol, Queen's Square, Poulton-le-Fylde, FY6 7BN
4.4 out of 5 (179 Google reviews) | "Great food, great staff and thoroughly enjoyed our night here."
3. Hauze, Talbot Road, Blackpool, FY1 1LF
4.7 out of 5 (436 Google reviews) | "Excellent food. We had the ribs, a selection of sushi and a burger."
4. The Bank Bar & Grill, Corporation Street, Blackpool, FY1 1EJ
4.8 out of 5 (1,185 Google reviews) | "A good selection of dishes to eat and a vast array of drinks and cocktails."
5. The Upper Deck Bar & Grill, Grosvenor Casino Blackpool Promenade, Blackpool, FY4 1BB
5 out of 5 (11 Google reviews) | "Great meal, food was excellent."
6. Greek Flame Taverna, St Andrew's Road South, Lytham Saint Annes, FY8 1SX
4.7 out of 5 (305 Google reviews) | "Very unique little restaurant with tasty Greek dishes and friendly staff."