12 restaurants and takeaways that serve the best curry in Blackpool and the Fylde coast, according to our readers

We asked our readers to name their favourite restaurants and takeaways that serve the best curry in Blackpool.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 4th Jul 2023, 13:18 BST
Updated 4th Jul 2023, 13:21 BST

These were their recommendations:

.

1. .

. Photo: Google

Five-out-of-five food hygiene rating/ "Authentic Indian food in a cosy atmosphere with excellent service."

2. Dalvi's Restaurant, Breck Road, Poulton-le-Fylde, FY6 7AA

Five-out-of-five food hygiene rating/ "Authentic Indian food in a cosy atmosphere with excellent service." Photo: Google

Four-out-of-five food hygiene rating/ "Fantastic food that is really tasty. Good portions, and a fair price. Will 100% return."

3. Indian Orchard, Devonshire Road, Blackpool, FY2 0TJ

Four-out-of-five food hygiene rating/ "Fantastic food that is really tasty. Good portions, and a fair price. Will 100% return." Photo: Google

Five-out-of-five food hygiene rating/ "What a lovely little place. Great staff and really quirky but lovely décor."

4. Twisted Indian Street Food, Clifton Street, Blackpool, FY1 1JD

Five-out-of-five food hygiene rating/ "What a lovely little place. Great staff and really quirky but lovely décor." Photo: Google

Four-out-of-five food hygiene rating/ "Brill food, great service, great people that work there."

5. Meherin, Anchorsholme Lane East, Blackpool, Thornton-Cleveleys, FY5 3QH

Four-out-of-five food hygiene rating/ "Brill food, great service, great people that work there." Photo: Google

Four-out-of-five food hygiene rating/ "Enjoyed the food very much. Tasty and good service."

6. Sunam, Red Bank Road, Blackpool, FY2 9HZ

Four-out-of-five food hygiene rating/ "Enjoyed the food very much. Tasty and good service." Photo: Google

Three-out-of-five food hygiene rating/ "The best curry in Blackpool."

7. Akash Tandoori, Topping Street, Blackpool, FY1 3AD

Three-out-of-five food hygiene rating/ "The best curry in Blackpool." Photo: Google

Five-out-of-five food hygiene rating/ "Fabulous meal, excellent service and great value. Would highly recommend."

8. Gulshan Grill, Talbot Road, Blackpool, FY3 7AY

Five-out-of-five food hygiene rating/ "Fabulous meal, excellent service and great value. Would highly recommend." Photo: Google

