12 restaurants and takeaways that serve the best curry in Blackpool and the Fylde coast, according to our readers

We asked our readers to name their favourite restaurants and takeaways that serve the best curry in Blackpool.
These were their recommendations:
2. Dalvi's Restaurant, Breck Road, Poulton-le-Fylde, FY6 7AA
Five-out-of-five food hygiene rating/ "Authentic Indian food in a cosy atmosphere with excellent service." Photo: Google
3. Indian Orchard, Devonshire Road, Blackpool, FY2 0TJ
Four-out-of-five food hygiene rating/ "Fantastic food that is really tasty. Good portions, and a fair price. Will 100% return." Photo: Google
4. Twisted Indian Street Food, Clifton Street, Blackpool, FY1 1JD
Five-out-of-five food hygiene rating/ "What a lovely little place. Great staff and really quirky but lovely décor." Photo: Google
5. Meherin, Anchorsholme Lane East, Blackpool, Thornton-Cleveleys, FY5 3QH
Four-out-of-five food hygiene rating/ "Brill food, great service, great people that work there." Photo: Google
6. Sunam, Red Bank Road, Blackpool, FY2 9HZ
Four-out-of-five food hygiene rating/ "Enjoyed the food very much. Tasty and good service." Photo: Google
7. Akash Tandoori, Topping Street, Blackpool, FY1 3AD
Three-out-of-five food hygiene rating/ "The best curry in Blackpool." Photo: Google
8. Gulshan Grill, Talbot Road, Blackpool, FY3 7AY
Five-out-of-five food hygiene rating/ "Fabulous meal, excellent service and great value. Would highly recommend." Photo: Google