12 pictures as sunseekers enjoy a drink in Poulton while the Fylde coast basks in warm weather

Following this week's mini-heatwave, fine weather returned to the Fylde coast just in time for the weekend.

By Colin Ainscough
Saturday, 5th June 2021, 5:25 pm
Updated Saturday, 5th June 2021, 5:32 pm

And as temperatures hit the high teens, pubs and their beer gardens filled up with pub-goers looking to make the most of the warm weather.

We were in Poulton today to join the fun, and grab a few pictures along the way - cheers!

1.

People have been spending time together enjoying the sun.

2.

Some chose to stay indoors.

3.

Other just popped in for a quick one.

4.

Friends catching up.

