12 of Lancashire's most booked and popular restaurants on OpenTable

Each month, OpenTable analyses nearly 500,000 new global diner reviews from the past month.

They then sort the results by location to help you discover new favourite restaurants.

We’ve also included some of Lancashire’s favourite restaurants which are based on the Diners' Choice Awards.

Only verified diners get to review restaurants on OpenTable.

Here are 13 of the county’s most booked and popular restaurants:

1 . Royal Hotel Main Road, Bolton-le-Sands, Carnforth, LA5 8DQ | 4.3 out of 5 (1,024 Google reviews) | "Beautiful place to eat and drink. Food is always delicious and the menu is varied." | Google Photo Sales

2 . The Big Blue Hotel Clifton Drive, Blackpool, FY4 1PL | 4.5 out of 5 (1,625 Google reviews) | "The breakfast buffet and restaurant food were top class." | Google Photo Sales

3 . The Hop Vine Liverpool Road North, Burscough, Ormskirk, L40 4BY | 4.7 out of 5 (1,753 Google reviews) | "Excellent food, cosy atmosphere, friendly staff, friendly owners, great beer." | Google Photo Sales

4 . The Legh Arms The Gravel, Mere Brow, Preston, PR4 6JX | 4.6 out of 5 (1,071 Google reviews) | "Enjoyable meal, great service and good quality products." | Google Photo Sales

5 . The Cartford Inn Cartford Lane, Preston, PR3 0YP | 4.5 out of 5 (1,152 Google reviews) | "Lovely atmosphere and fab food. The desserts are the best I've ever eaten." | Google Photo Sales

6 . The Black Bull Inn Old Langho Road, Blackburn, BB6 8AW | 4.6 out of 5 (754 Google reviews) | "Food was amazing and the ambience matched perfectly." | Google Photo Sales