11 of the best places for a bottomless brunch in and around Blackpool to try this weekend

On the hunt for the best bottomless brunch in Blackpool? 

By Sean Gleaves
Published 12th Apr 2024, 18:44 BST

There's no question as to why bottomless brunches are immensely popular.

They offer a delightful combination of delicious food, refreshing drinks and an enjoyable atmosphere, all in one.

In no particular order, here are 11 of the best places that our readers recommended for a bottomless brunch in and around the resort:

Queen Street, Blackpool, FY1 1PD | 4.2 out of 5 (1,002 Google reviews) | "Went for bottomless brunch and the service was amazing."

1. Slug & Lettuce

Queen Street, Blackpool, FY1 1PD | 4.2 out of 5 (1,002 Google reviews) | "Went for bottomless brunch and the service was amazing."

Photo Sales
Promenade, Market Street, Blackpool, FY1 1ET | 4.7 out of 5 (1,264 Google reviews) | "Honestly the best bottomless brunch I've been too."

2. Turtle Bay

Promenade, Market Street, Blackpool, FY1 1ET | 4.7 out of 5 (1,264 Google reviews) | "Honestly the best bottomless brunch I've been too."

Photo Sales
Market Street, Blackpool, FY1 1EZ | Market Street, Blackpool, FY1 1EZ | "We came here for bottomless brunch. It was absolutely amazing!"

3. Revolution

Market Street, Blackpool, FY1 1EZ | Market Street, Blackpool, FY1 1EZ | "We came here for bottomless brunch. It was absolutely amazing!"

Photo Sales
Highfield Road, Blackpool, FY4 2JH | 4.5 out of 5 (136 Google reviews) | "I went for the first time over the weekend and the food was honestly amazing."

4. Topo Kitchen

Highfield Road, Blackpool, FY4 2JH | 4.5 out of 5 (136 Google reviews) | "I went for the first time over the weekend and the food was honestly amazing."

Photo Sales
Queen Street, Blackpool, FY1 1NL | 4 out of 5 (1,625 Google reviews) | "Great place to go for food or drinks. Always excellent service from the staff."

5. Walkabout

Queen Street, Blackpool, FY1 1NL | 4 out of 5 (1,625 Google reviews) | "Great place to go for food or drinks. Always excellent service from the staff."

Photo Sales
Edward Street, Blackpool, FY1 1BA | 4.8 out of 5 (180 Google reviews) | "Relaxed, yet attentive. Drinks never ran dry. We had bottomless brunch and it’s one of the best I’ve been to."

6. Common Bar & Kitchen

Edward Street, Blackpool, FY1 1BA | 4.8 out of 5 (180 Google reviews) | "Relaxed, yet attentive. Drinks never ran dry. We had bottomless brunch and it’s one of the best I’ve been to."

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolFoodDrinksLancashire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.