We had a search on Google to find the most highly rated establishments according to the search engine's reviews.
From gourmet to takeaway, here are 12 places where you can grab a burger that managed to score 4.5 stars or more out of 5.
1. West Coast Rock Cafe
West Coast Rock Cafe, 7, Abingdon Street, Blackpool FY1 1DG - 4.5 out of 5 (1,525 reviews) "Great town centre location, great music and service, great burgers and sweets"
Photo: Google
2. Higgitt's Las Vegas Arcade Blackpool & £1 Burger Bar
Higgitt's Las Vegas Arcade Blackpool & £1 Burger Bar, 6-8 Dale Street, Blackpool FY1 5AF – 4.8 out of 5 (113 reviews) "Affordable to most people ..credit to our blackpool...thanks guys"
Photo: Google
3. Backyard Burgers
Backyard Burgers, 278 Whitegate Drive, Blackpool FY3 9JW – 4.5 out of 5 (26 reviews) "The quality of food from this place is amazing."
Photo: Google
4. TOPO
TOPO,73 Highfield Rd, Blackpool FY4 2JH – 4.6 out of 5 (75 reviews) "Excellent burger and service. Would definitely recommend the double cheese burger. Definitely visit again."
Photo: Google