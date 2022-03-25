Blackpool has some great burger bars, restaurants and takeaways.

11 of the best burger restaurants and takeaways in and around Blackpool, according to Google reviews

Blackpool might be best known for its quality coastal fish and chips, but the resort also has some fantastic burger bars to try at any time of the year.

By Colin Ainscough
Friday, 25th March 2022, 4:00 pm

We had a search on Google to find the most highly rated establishments according to the search engine's reviews.

From gourmet to takeaway, here are 12 places where you can grab a burger that managed to score 4.5 stars or more out of 5.

1. West Coast Rock Cafe

West Coast Rock Cafe, 7, Abingdon Street, Blackpool FY1 1DG - 4.5 out of 5 (1,525 reviews) "Great town centre location, great music and service, great burgers and sweets"

2. Higgitt's Las Vegas Arcade Blackpool & £1 Burger Bar

Higgitt's Las Vegas Arcade Blackpool & £1 Burger Bar, 6-8 Dale Street, Blackpool FY1 5AF – 4.8 out of 5 (113 reviews) "Affordable to most people ..credit to our blackpool...thanks guys"

3. Backyard Burgers

Backyard Burgers, 278 Whitegate Drive, Blackpool FY3 9JW – 4.5 out of 5 (26 reviews) "The quality of food from this place is amazing."

4. TOPO

TOPO,73 Highfield Rd, Blackpool FY4 2JH – 4.6 out of 5 (75 reviews) "Excellent burger and service. Would definitely recommend the double cheese burger. Definitely visit again."

