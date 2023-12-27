Delegates are so impressed they are also keen to return

Blackpool’s Winter Gardens has attracted more than 55,000 additional delegates since its £30m Conference and Exhibition Centre opened.

Bosses say the increased capacity of the council-owned venue is helping draw in major organisations – with many being so impressed they intend to return.The new conference centre opened in 2022 when it hosted the Conservative Party’s Spring Conference.

The Conference Centre

Michael Williams, managing director of the Winter Gardens, said: “Since the Conference and Exhibition Centre’s opening, we have welcomed an impressive increase of over 55,000 delegates.

“This surge is attributed to our ability to now host nationally significant events, including conferences for USDAW, TUC, Civil Service Live, the National Society of Neurosurgeons, and advanced technology conferences like the Europa Halo eGaming event. Many of these, particularly those involving advanced technology, would not have been possible without the facilities offered by the Blackpool Conference and Exhibition Centre.

“Our sales team has seen considerable growth and investment. We recently welcomed Suzi Barnes as our new head of conference and event sales and have expanded our team with new researchers and event executives.

“This expansion has brought our total year-round employment to 236, the highest since Blackpool Entertainment Company Limited was launched in June 2014. In terms of revenue growth, we are on track to see a new record in line with our ambitious budget.”

A £450,000 investment has also been made into a resort-wide business tourism bureau called Meet Blackpool, in partnership with Blackpool Council and its tourism arm VisitBlackpool. It aims to offer a comprehensive package to event organisers and delegates.

Mr Williams added: “Overall, the Winter Gardens and Blackpool Conference and Exhibition Centre are not just meeting but exceeding expectations. We are drawing a significant number of delegates annually from nationally recognised conferences and events, with many visiting Blackpool for the first time but leaving with a commitment to return.

“This success contributes to real-world economic impact, cementing Blackpool as a year-round destination for both business visitors and tourists. Moreover, it presents unique opportunities for the residents of Blackpool.”