Colourful Opening for Stalmine Show Home

North West-based housebuilder, Wain Homes, has launched the three-bedroom Trevithick show home at its Linley Grange development on Stricklands Lane.

Wain Homes is building a range of one, two, three and four-bedroom homes at Linley Grange and has used the launch of the show home to demonstrate modern interior design inspired by the use of punchy, contrasting colours.

Andrew Blundell, Wain Homes sales director, said: “The Trevithick is a perfect home for first time buyers and young families so we have themed the design to appeal to younger people who love bold, colourful and eye-catching interiors.

Wain Homes has opened a new Trevithick show home in Stalmine, Over Wyre

“It has been very much inspired by the latest trends on Instagram and shows how interior design can be both fun and practical, with the interior designers also using some techniques people can take away and use in their own homes.”

One such technique is the clever use of three strips of vibrant wallpaper behind the bed in the principal bedroom, which creates a central focal point. Using just one roll of wallpaper, it is a great, cost-effective tip for those who love strong patterns without overpowering a room.

Another design method employed in a number of rooms is creating a monochromatic base of just black and white on the walls which helps accents of teal, salmon and mustard colours in the furnishings pop with vibrancy.

Andrew said: “We have designed our new show home to demonstrate how adaptable this property is for a young family, with bedroom three being laid out as a calm and relaxing nursery for a new baby and a more grown-up, neutral second bedroom, ideal for an older child or easily adaptable for visiting friends or relatives.

The kitchen diner in Wain Homes' Trevithick show home at Linley Grange in Stalmine

“The open-plan kitchen diner includes a monochrome feature wall which sets off the spiced orange fabrics and the consistent use of colours in the lounge through to the kitchen creates a natural flow of connected living throughout the ground floor.”

Prices on homes currently available at Linley Grange start from £109,950 for a one-bedroom apartment to £382,950 for a four-bedroom, three-bathroom detached Eton housetype. There are two Trevithick properties currently available and two and three-bedroom shared ownership properties have also recently been released, starting from £84,475.

Andrew added: “Over Wyre is a great and safe location for families to settle with Stalmine having its own convenience store and post office, pub and a village hall and all the amenities of Poulton-le-Fylde are just a few minutes away.

“We’re confident this new show home will inspire people to imagine how they could utilise a contemporary design in their own home which will be guaranteed to create a genuine ‘wow’ factor and we’re looking forward to talking to people about how we can help them find their own perfect home.”

The sales centre and show home at Linley Grange are open Thursday to Monday, 10.00am to 5.00pm.