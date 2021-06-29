Colleagues go that extra mile for charity

Twenty-five staff members from digital services company Atos spent a week walking 1,083 miles – the equivalent of trekking from their Lytham office to the firm’s head office in Bezons,

France, and back again.

Keri Lomax, risk and compliance manager at Atos, explained the group decided to double their efforts and increase their fund-raising target following the tragic death of nine-year-old

Jordan Banks who died after being struck by lightning last month.

She said: “Our original plan was to walk to Bezons to raise £300 for two of our local charities that we currently support – 4th Blackpool Scout group and One Fylde.

“Two days into the challenge a tragedy occurred in Blackpool when a nine-year-old old boy was struck by lightning and killed whilst playing football.

“This young boy was known locally for his kindness. This tragic news touched the hearts of many people.

“We therefore decided to double our challenge and walk back from Bezons so that anything above the £300 would go to the local charity that Jordan supported – Counselling in the

Community.

“Despite a few of us not being the most prolific of walkers, every single person threw themselves into this challenge.

“We walked mainly locally, but two people were in Scotland. We walked at home, in parks, with our dogs, on treadmills, in the rain, in the sun.

“It was touch and go on our last day as to whether we would meet our goal, but everyone pushed that bit more, and by 9.30pm we reached our target, we even managed a few ‘virtual’ laps

of the car park with some extra steps.

“We achieved what we set out to do – raise money for deserving local charities, and we had a great time doing it.”

One of the walkers, Janine Hornby , said: “What an amazing team effort from everyone.”

Fellow walker Zoey Moore said: “It was a great way to earn much needed funds for our charities.”

To donate, visit https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/alison-penson-atoshqsteps?utm_term=pmX8NNnG7