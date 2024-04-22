Coastal radio DAB’s ‘Strictly’ Business Awards smashes records

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It makes it the biggest awards ceremony ever staged celebrating the businesses in the Blackpool, Fleetwood and Lytham St Annes area.

Big winners on the night, as decided by a public vote, were Promenade entertainment complex Viva Blackpool and event of the year was the St Anne’s Kite Festival.

Blackpool Tower, the annual home of TV’s Strictly Come Dancing, was even lit in the colours of Coastal Radio DAB to mark the occasion.

Owner/Founder Paula Davies

The station’s morning show presenter Ged Mills hosted the 24-category awards ceremony with entertainment from weekend presenter and local entertainer Ian Hooper, along with a street dance display from local social enterprise House of Wingz.

Station owner, Paula Davies, said: “I’m thrilled that the Coastal Radio DAB business awards were such a great success. A thousand people turned up ready to party and we all had a great night!

“Blackpool Tower ballroom is a stunning venue and the team at Merlin are great to work with and Campbell and Rowley provided a great meal for the guests.

“While the resort of Blackpool is a huge tourism destination attracting 20.3m visitors last year, it also has a close-knit business community and they relished the chance to have their own awards evening.”