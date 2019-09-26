Co-op plan for Blackpool could be back on the cards

Developers have launched an appeal after their proposals to build a Co-op store were thrown out by Blackpool Council.

Melrose Developments is challenging the decision made by the council's planning committee in July.

Councillors rejected an application to build a store on the site of Anchorsholme Methodist Church on North Drive.

The scheme had been recommended for approval by planning officers but more than 100 letters of objection were submitted to the council by residents who said the investment was not wanted by the community.

The appeal, which was lodged earlier this month, is expected to take the form of written representations.

Anchorsholme councillor Tony Williams said it was disappointing an appeal had been lodged.

He said: "Residents will be dismayed by this, but we will have even more objections to put forward and an even stronger case in order to fight this appeal."

Residents argued there were already enough food stores serving the neighbourhood while concerns were also raised about the additional traffic the scheme would generate.

Graeme Dow, head teacher of Anchorsholme Academy primary school, submitted an objection warning an increase in traffic "would significantly increase the risks for our children."

However Leon Armstrong, agent for the applicant, said their analysis had shown the development would "not cause a significant adverse impact on the existing local centre."

He said the building had been reduced in scale and would be "a welcome addition to the area".