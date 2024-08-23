Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Co-op is investing in 600+ apprenticeships to help staff 3,000 new nurseries 🌟

The Co-op is spearheading an initiative to create over 600 apprenticeships in the early years sector

The effort will support the workforce needed to staff 3,000 new nurseries

The initiative uses the Co-op’s Levy Share service to allocate unused apprenticeship levy funds for underrepresented groups

People can apply for these apprenticeships and other roles through the Co-op’s careers website

The Co-op is leading an initiative to invest in over 600 apprenticeships within the early years sector.

In collaboration with other members of The Royal Foundation’s Business Taskforce for Early Childhood, the retail giant is reaching out to employers across the private, public, voluntary, and community sectors.

The effort aims to build the workforce needed to staff 3,000 new nurseries in England.

The Co-op will utilise its Levy Share service, which enables partners to allocate up to 50% of their unused annual apprenticeship levy funds to support apprenticeships for underrepresented groups.

To further support early childhood development, The Co-op is establishing a dedicated fund, starting with a £1 million pledge from Business Taskforce members and a goal to raise £5 million over the next five years, with additional contributions from Mid-Counties Co-operative.

Co-op chief executive Shirine Khoury-Haq said: “Whether we are parents or not, we will all have young children in our lives, and we will understand the importance of supporting them and also their parents through the early years.

“Supporting early years greatly benefits business. Our Co-op is a 5.5 million-strong member-owned organisation with more than 56,000 colleagues.

“A quarter of our Co-op colleagues have caring responsibilities, which is one of the many reasons why we are absolutely committed to playing our part in the work of The Royal Foundation Business Taskforce for Early Childhood.”

How can I apply?

To search and apply for jobs at the Co-op, go to the official Co-op careers website at jobs.coop.co.uk.

Use the search function to look for available positions by entering relevant keywords. You can also filter jobs by location, job category and employment type to find roles that suit your needs.

You can also sign up for job alerts. This way, you’ll receive notifications when new positions or apprenticeships matching your interests are posted.

If you're interested in the apprenticeships funded by the Co-op’s new early childhood initiative, keep an eye on the Co-op’s announcements or updates on their website and social media channels.

For guidance on accessing these opportunities, you can contact the Co-op’s recruitment or apprenticeship team through the contact details provided on their website.

If you're interested in other apprenticeships within the Co-op, visit the Co-op’s dedicated apprenticeship page. Here, you can learn about the different types of apprenticeships available and how to apply.

Once you find a position or apprenticeship that interests you, follow the online application process. You'll need to create an account on the Co-op careers site, fill out the application form and upload your resume or CV.

The Co-op’s Levy Share service supports apprenticeships for underrepresented groups, so if you belong to such a group, be sure to mention this in your application or when inquiring about specific programmes.

"Underrepresented groups" typically refers to communities or populations that have historically faced barriers to access, participation or advancement in various sectors, including employment and education.

