Fleetwood pub The Rafters next to Wetherspoons Thomas Drummond to reopen as Last Orders bar
A closed Fleetwood pub will reopen following a full refurbishment with all-nighters till 6am on weekends.
The Rafters bar - next to Wetherspoons pub The Thomas Drummond in London Street - is being renovated and rebranded as Last Orders.
The rebrand will see the bar open until 5am on Thursdays and 6am on Fridays and Saturdays.
The late-night bar was a favourite nightspot for many in the town with its live DJ nights before closing in 2020.
The new-look nightspot will reopen on Thursday, March 28.