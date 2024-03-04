Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A closed Fleetwood pub will reopen following a full refurbishment with all-nighters till 6am on weekends.

The Rafters bar - next to Wetherspoons pub The Thomas Drummond in London Street - is being renovated and rebranded as Last Orders.

The rebrand will see the bar open until 5am on Thursdays and 6am on Fridays and Saturdays.

The late-night bar was a favourite nightspot for many in the town with its live DJ nights before closing in 2020.