Natalie Dean-Wenlock, 31, left her job as a hairdresser at a Bispham salon to go it alone at O'Hara Hair Salon in Victoria Road West, Cleveleys on July 4 last year - despite salons nationwide being ordered to close at the drop of a hat by the government during the pandemic.

But it was not her first time owning a business, and her creativity and skill shone through again with the help of senior stylist Brodie and junior stylist Becky.

The team scooped an award for the salon - and Natalie won one for her own talents - at the British Hair and Beauty Awards (BHBA) 2021.Natalie said: "I used to own Hairs and Graces near Spen Corner, but I sold it when I found out I was pregnant with my son Archie, who is now two.

Natalie Dean-Wenlock has won two awards at the British Hair and Beauty Awards. Pic: Daniel Martino/JPI Media

"Then I went to work for a salon in Bispham but during lockdown I didn't really know what I wanted to do or whether I wanted to go back. I realised I wanted to own my own salon again.

"After opening on July 4, we had to close in November for another lockdown, we reopened for Christmas and then had to close pretty much straight away with very little notice. So I was shocked when I had an email from the BHBA saying someone had nominated me for North West Hair Salon of the Year and for North West Hair Stylist of the Year - I still don't know who it was!"

Natalie won Gold at the online awards ceremony for Hair Salon of the Year, and silver for Stylist of the Year in the North West regional categories.

In 2017, her former salon Hairs and Graces also bagged Hair Salon of the Year, as well as Salon of the Year at the Radio Wave Culture and Lifestyle Awards.

Natalie Dean-Wenlock has won two awards at the British Hair and Beauty Awards. Pic; Daniel Martino/JPI Media

Natalie continued: "I couldn't have done any of this without my clients, they are all fantastic and they've won these awards for me.