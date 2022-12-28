The Cleveleys Town Centre Group is urging people to go along to The Dickens Pub on Tuesday January 3 at 10.30am when a volunteer recruitment morning is being held.

The Town Centre Group's first project was the Christmas event and new town centre lights, but 2023 will see a return of Cleveleys In Bloom, seasonal events and a bigger and better Christmas 2023.

It incorporates Care for Cleveleys, Cleveleys In Bloom, the Chamber of Trade, and Cleveleys Together.

Volunteers out in Cleveleys during the Christmas season

Bringing all these groups together means there is more combined knowledge and ability to make the town succeed, but more volunteers are needed to help out.

Businesses and volunteers are all welcome to the event

Jane Littlewood, who is one of the team, said: “Come along, hear the plans and get involved.

"All of the activities, events and clean-up work is designed to bring community, people, trade and prosperity to the town.”But it can't be done without lots more volunteers. There's a job for everyone - whether you're strong and fit, love paperwork or you're a social butterfly and want to be part of something special.

“Together we can make the town amazing - but you'll get so much out of being part of it too. It's a fantastic sense of achievement and wonderful to be part of a community like this.”