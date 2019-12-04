Cleveleys care home scheme back before planners today

Controversial proposals to build a 40-plus bedroom care home in Cleveleys are back on the agenda and go before Wyre planners.

In August an appeal against Wyre Council’s decision to refuse planning permission for a 48-bedroomed home in Coronation Road was dismissed.

Harrow-based Movern Care Centre wanted to build the home after demolishing buildings on the site – but the council said the scale of the development would be “out of keeping” with the area.

And a government planning inspector backed the council’s decision, saying the home “would be an overly dominant, incongruous addition” to the street and would “cause harm to the character and appearance of the area”.

However, Movern has now re-submitted a similar application, albeit a slightly smaller proposal, this time with 44 bedrooms.

The latest scheme has been recommended for approval, with the planning officer noting there was a need for such a development in the area and that the design now involved fewer bedrooms.

Two letters of support for the proposal and 11 letters of objection have been received by the council.

The report states: “The additional 44-bed home would provide specialist accommodation for the ageing population not just in Cleveleys but for the wider areas within Wyre.

The Fylde Coast Strategic Housing Market Assessment (SHMA) indicates that the population of over 65-plus residents is expected to grow with a projected increase of 33.8 per cent in Wyre.

“This evidence clearly provides an indication that there is a need for such accommodation to meet the demands of an ageing population.”

Flood risk mitigation measures are among the conditions of approval.

The council meeting has been moved to Thornton Little Theatre and gets underway at 1.30pm.