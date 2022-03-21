Harry Ellis with his certificates

Harry Ellis, 24, from Grimes of Cleveleys, entered the Great British Pie Awards held in Melton Mowbray, where he managed to get two Silver awards in the Pork Pie class and Beef & Any Flavour class. Harry was gifted two certificates for his efforts. Harry is also looking to enter more competitions in the future, including the Butcher Shop of the Year award.

Harry took over Grimes of Cleveleys in December 2020, having worked there for nine years beforehand. During the pandemic, Grimes of Cleveleys started delivering the meat to their customers and sourcing their food out. Harry spoke on his win as one of his biggest achievement, but now has more ambition to take the business to the next level.

"I thought we’ll give it a test.” said Harry. “We have never entered anything like that ever and the shop has been here since the early 1900s. I thought it was a really good achievement, considering it has never entered such a big, national competition. I am always trying to push myself, I want to make myself a really good living and go far in life.

One of Harrys award winning pies