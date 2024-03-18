Church charity shop’s profit for Rosemere

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former breast cancer patient Carol Woodhouse, a member of Poulton-le-Fylde Methodist Church, hired the church’s shop front at its building in Chapel Street.

Carol sold clothes, books, DVDs and bric-a-brac, boosting takings by a £100 donation of her own.

Carol, who was treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre, Lancashire and South Cumbria’s specialist cancer treatment and radiotherapy centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, said: “I’d like to thank all my customers and everyone who donated items for me to sell.”

Carol is planning to re-open her Rosemere Cancer Foundation shop at the same premises for a week in August.

The shop is available to charities and community groups to hire for fundraising. All renters must bring their own stock for set up on a Thursday and clear the shop of all unsold goods by 11 am the following Thursday ready for its new keepers. The cost of hire is 15 per cent of takings, which go to the church. For further information, telephone 01253 882395.

Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated not only at Rosemere Cancer Centre but also at another eight local hospital cancer units across the two counties, including that at Blackpool Victoria Hospital.

This year alone, Rosemere Cancer Foundation has funded the refurbishment of a four bedroom house near the hospital to provide home from home accommodation for blood cancer patients, who can retain their independence and have a loved one stay with them while they are treated in the day case care unit instead of being admitted for a potentially lengthy stay on a hospital ward.