Christmas Shop opens at The Plant Place Garden Centre in Thornton-Cleveleys with a new range of eco-friendly decorations

From traditional nutcrackers to eco-friendly felt decorations, The Plant Place Christmas Shop is open from today (Sept 29, 2023) and is ready to spread some early festive cheer.
By The Newsroom
Published 29th Sep 2023, 13:24 BST

The Plant Place Garden Centre in Thornton-Cleveleys is thrilled to present their stunning collection of decorations featuring six beautiful themes that will ignite the joy of the season in your home.

From timeless traditional nutcrackers to the whimsical allure of pink decorations, their carefully curated selection promises to offer something for everyone – with over 50 varieties of artificial Christmas trees (all with 20% off!)

The family-run store, on Fleetwood Road South, have also introduced a brand new eco-friendly collection of felt decorations – all handmade with love in Nepal.

Their collection showcases a delightful array of characters including a Funky Fairy Godmother, Classic Santa and Sassy Rudolph. Each piece is ethically produced under fair trade working conditions creating a collection that not only brings joy but also supports the incredible artisans behind it.

Here’s a sneak-peek at what is in store.

A selection of some of the Christmas decorations now in store at The Plant Place

1. wbegnews-xmasdisplay-nw.jpg

A selection of some of the Christmas decorations now in store at The Plant Place

Photo Sales
Up, up and away in a festive hot air balloon

2. wbegnews-xmas18-nw.jpg

Up, up and away in a festive hot air balloon

Photo Sales
Eco-friendly hand-made felt decorations from Nepal

3. wbegnews-xmas15-nw.jpg

Eco-friendly hand-made felt decorations from Nepal

Photo Sales
Eco-friendly hand-made felt decorations from Napal

4. wbegnews-xmas14-nw.jpg

Eco-friendly hand-made felt decorations from Napal

Photo Sales
The eco-friendly decorations are available from The Plant Place in Cleveleys

5. wbegnews-xmas13-nw.jpg

The eco-friendly decorations are available from The Plant Place in Cleveleys

Photo Sales
A selection of traditional decorations are on sale, along with more whimsical and modern themes

6. wbegnews-xmas16-nw.jpg

A selection of traditional decorations are on sale, along with more whimsical and modern themes

Photo Sales
