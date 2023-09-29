From traditional nutcrackers to eco-friendly felt decorations, The Plant Place Christmas Shop is open from today (Sept 29, 2023) and is ready to spread some early festive cheer.

The Plant Place Garden Centre in Thornton-Cleveleys is thrilled to present their stunning collection of decorations featuring six beautiful themes that will ignite the joy of the season in your home.

From timeless traditional nutcrackers to the whimsical allure of pink decorations, their carefully curated selection promises to offer something for everyone – with over 50 varieties of artificial Christmas trees (all with 20% off!)

The family-run store, on Fleetwood Road South, have also introduced a brand new eco-friendly collection of felt decorations – all handmade with love in Nepal.

Their collection showcases a delightful array of characters including a Funky Fairy Godmother, Classic Santa and Sassy Rudolph. Each piece is ethically produced under fair trade working conditions creating a collection that not only brings joy but also supports the incredible artisans behind it.

Here’s a sneak-peek at what is in store.

