A popular Chinese restaurant has closed its doors after 18 years.

Ken Ma in Garstang’s Bridge Street announced its sudden closure on Sunday evening, with owners Ken and Cecilia understood to be retiring.

The riverside restaurant (formerly the Wyre Cafe) had enjoyed a loyal following since opening its doors in 2006.

Its sudden closure came as a surprise with diners finding notice of the closure on their tables at the weekend.

The notice said: “After 18 wonderful years, we regret to announce the closure of Ken Ma Chinese Restaurant on Monday, April 15.

“The decision was not easy, but we want to express our heartfelt gratitude to all who have been part of our journey.

“To our loyal customers, thank you for your unwavering support and for making Ken Ma a part of your lives. Your patronage has meant everything to us.

“To our dedicated staff, past and present, thank you for your hard work and commitment. You have been the heart and soul of our restaurant.

“While we are closing this chapter, we cherish the memories and friendships made.

“Thank you for being part of our Ken Ma family.

“Warm regards, Ken and Cecilia.”

“The best Chinese food I have ever had”

Customers have shared their memories of the restaurant, as they wished the owners a happy retirement.

“The best Chinese food I have ever had, you will be missed,” said Sarah Bromley.

“All the best for the future. Lovely food. Lovely people. I'll miss my Saturday night Chinese,” added restaurant regulars David and Denise Barrow.