The Russian invasion began on February 24, and since then the cost of petrol has soared, exceeding £1.52 per litre for the first time last week.

Figures from data firm Experian Catalist show the average cost of a litre of petrol at UK forecourts was 152.20p on Wednesday, March 2, up from 151.67p the day before.

The cost of diesel rose from 155.23p to a new high of 155.79p over the same period, while the cost of Brent crude oil reached a 10-year high of nearly 120 US dollars per barrel.

With further price hikes on the horizon, here are the cheapest places to buy petrol on the Fylde coast, as of Friday, March 4.

1. Sainsbury's petrol station, Buchanan Road, Blackpool Petrol: 149.9p, diesel 152.9p Photo: Google Photo Sales

2. Esso Corton Beach, Central Drive, Blackpool Petrol 149.9p, diesel 155.9p Photo: Google Photo Sales

3. Morrisons, Squires Gate, South Shore Petrol 151.7, diesel 154.7 Photo: Google Photo Sales

4. Asda, Cherry Tree Road, Blackpool Petrol 151.7p, diesel 156.7p Photo: Google Photo Sales