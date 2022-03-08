Petrol prices have reached an all time high

Petrol near me: Cheapest places to buy petrol in Blackpool, Wyre and Fylde

Petrol prices have reached record highs as the cost of oil continues to rise due to the war in Ukraine.

By Wes Holmes
Tuesday, 8th March 2022, 8:44 am
Updated Tuesday, 8th March 2022, 11:15 am

The Russian invasion began on February 24, and since then the cost of petrol has soared, exceeding £1.52 per litre for the first time last week.

Figures from data firm Experian Catalist show the average cost of a litre of petrol at UK forecourts was 152.20p on Wednesday, March 2, up from 151.67p the day before.

The cost of diesel rose from 155.23p to a new high of 155.79p over the same period, while the cost of Brent crude oil reached a 10-year high of nearly 120 US dollars per barrel.

With further price hikes on the horizon, here are the cheapest places to buy petrol on the Fylde coast, as of Friday, March 4.

1. Sainsbury's petrol station, Buchanan Road, Blackpool

Petrol: 149.9p, diesel 152.9p

2. Esso Corton Beach, Central Drive, Blackpool

Petrol 149.9p, diesel 155.9p

3. Morrisons, Squires Gate, South Shore

Petrol 151.7, diesel 154.7

4. Asda, Cherry Tree Road, Blackpool

Petrol 151.7p, diesel 156.7p

