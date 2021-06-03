Champion result at Blackpool FC for Lancashire accountants team

Now they have signed a deal with an appropriately named accounting firm.

Blackpool-based accountancy and auditing practice has been appointed by Blackpool Football Club.

Champion Accountants, which celebrates its 50th anniversary in 2021, will provide a variety of accounting and auditing services to Blackpool FC.

Blackpool players celebrating promotion to the Championship

hampion Accountants, which also has offices in Preston, Manchester and Chester, is experienced in advising sports clubs, with Salford City FC, Leigh Centurions and the Professional Footballers Association, as well as several international footballers, cricketers and rugby league players, amongst its current clients.

David Hardy, director of Champion Accountants, said: “Blackpool FC has such extensive heritage in our community that there is a certain level of pride in being appointed to support the strategy to rebuild the club.

“We’ve already established an efficient, professional relationship, which will prove to many other similar clubs that there isn’t a need to appoint an international accounting firm to get your finances in order.

“More beneficial, is to work with a company that has a familiarity and knowledge of your history and who wants to see you succeed for the good of other people.”

David Hardy of Champion

Adam Jackson, Financial Controller at Blackpool FC, said: “We are delighted to appoint Blackpool-based Champion Accountants as our new auditor.

“Having already built a strong working relationship, we have been impressed with their technical knowledge and industry experience.

“Champion offer a high-level of service which is aiding a fluent audit process and will assist us as we continue to improve and develop our financial processes.”

Established in 1971, Champion Accountants occupies four offices across the North West: Manchester, Preston, Chester and Blackpool.