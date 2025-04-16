Central Co-op celebrates new Thornton Cleveleys store opening with golden ticket giveaway
Having officially opened its brand new store in Thornton-Cleveleys, Central Co-op promised to bring a dash of ‘modern convenience and a strong sustainability focus’ to the area, ringing in their first day in business by hosting an exclusive golden ticket giveaway.
The new store officially opened its doors on April 10th, holding a ceremonial ribbon-cutting led by pupils from the local Stanah Primary School, each of whom received a fruit plushie toy as a thank-you.
What’s more, the first 50 customers in line at 10am were handed Golden Tickets, with prizes ranging from Fairtrade chocolate and fruit plushie toys to bottles of prosecco, with one lucky local walking away with the grand prize: six bottles of award-winning Les Pionniers Champagne.
“It was amazing to see so many people join us to celebrate the opening of our new store,” said Linzi Cason, Store Manager at Thornton Cleveleys. “There was a real buzz in the air, and we’re so proud to be part of the local community. We’re committed to offering great service and sustainable choices, and we can’t wait to welcome everyone in.”
What’s at the new store?
The new store will host a range of customer amenities, including
- Hot and cold food on the go
- Tango Ice Blast and Insomnia Coffee machines
- In-store fresh bakery
- Bike station and InPost parcel lockers
- Customer toilet and free water refills
- Acoustic fencing to the rear to help reduce noise for neighbours
- Solar panels installed across the entire building
- EV charging (coming soon)
One of the largest independent retail co-operative societies in the UK, Central Co-op has a heritage stretching back over 180 years, as well as businesses in food, funeral, floral, masonry, and property investment.
Just last month, Central Co-op also launched a pioneering community store in Hambleton, with the development setting a new benchmark in eco-conscious retail by featuring four on-site residential flats and a range of green technologies including solar panels, wind power and air-source heat pumps.
