Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Central Co-op has celebrated the grand opening of its new store in Thornton Cleveleys with an exclusive golden ticket giveaway.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having officially opened its brand new store in Thornton-Cleveleys, Central Co-op promised to bring a dash of ‘modern convenience and a strong sustainability focus’ to the area, ringing in their first day in business by hosting an exclusive golden ticket giveaway.

The new store officially opened its doors on April 10th, holding a ceremonial ribbon-cutting led by pupils from the local Stanah Primary School, each of whom received a fruit plushie toy as a thank-you.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new Thornton Cleveleys Central Co-op store | ACJ Media / Alex Cantrill-Jones

What’s more, the first 50 customers in line at 10am were handed Golden Tickets, with prizes ranging from Fairtrade chocolate and fruit plushie toys to bottles of prosecco, with one lucky local walking away with the grand prize: six bottles of award-winning Les Pionniers Champagne.

“It was amazing to see so many people join us to celebrate the opening of our new store,” said Linzi Cason, Store Manager at Thornton Cleveleys. “There was a real buzz in the air, and we’re so proud to be part of the local community. We’re committed to offering great service and sustainable choices, and we can’t wait to welcome everyone in.”

Store manager Linzi | ACJ Media / Alex Cantrill-Jones

What’s at the new store?

The new store will host a range of customer amenities, including

Hot and cold food on the go

Tango Ice Blast and Insomnia Coffee machines

In-store fresh bakery

Bike station and InPost parcel lockers

Customer toilet and free water refills

Acoustic fencing to the rear to help reduce noise for neighbours

Solar panels installed across the entire building

EV charging (coming soon)

One of the largest independent retail co-operative societies in the UK, Central Co-op has a heritage stretching back over 180 years, as well as businesses in food, funeral, floral, masonry, and property investment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Just last month, Central Co-op also launched a pioneering community store in Hambleton, with the development setting a new benchmark in eco-conscious retail by featuring four on-site residential flats and a range of green technologies including solar panels, wind power and air-source heat pumps.